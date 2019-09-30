11

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTOB and Ilhoon commemorate his final day as host DJ of 'Idol Radio'

AKP STAFF

Ilhoon has officially ended his run as the host of MBC's 'Idol Radio.'

On September 30 KST, photos of him holding a bouquet of farewell flowers were shared through BTOB's official social media accounts. Accompanying the pictures is a caption that reads: "DJ 'Rung Di,' who is the best in our hearts. Always support BTOB's Ilhoon, who will walk the flower road moving forward as well! Thanks so much to all of the listeners who joined him [while he was on the program.] Rung Di, you worked hard."


Meanwhile, Ilhoon first became the host DJ for the broadcast on September 27, 2018. The next episode, which airs on October 1, will be hosted by guest DJs Jinho and Hui of Pentagon.


  1. Ilhoon
  2. IDOL-RADIO
1 616 Share 85% Upvoted

1

erinirun3 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

jung ilhoon all the best😊💙

Share
Chen
Chen reveals stunning MV for 'Shall We'
20 minutes ago   2   296
SuperM
SuperM drops more stills for 'Jopping'
36 minutes ago   0   510

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND