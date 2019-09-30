BTOB and Ilhoon commemorate his final day as host DJ of 'Idol Radio'

Ilhoon has officially ended his run as the host of MBC's 'Idol Radio.'

On September 30 KST, photos of him holding a bouquet of farewell flowers were shared through BTOB's official social media accounts. Accompanying the pictures is a caption that reads: "DJ 'Rung Di,' who is the best in our hearts. Always support BTOB's Ilhoon, who will walk the flower road moving forward as well! Thanks so much to all of the listeners who joined him [while he was on the program.] Rung Di, you worked hard."







Meanwhile, Ilhoon first became the host DJ for the broadcast on September 27, 2018. The next episode, which airs on October 1, will be hosted by guest DJs Jinho and Hui of Pentagon.



