Former MBLAQ Mir spills the tea on idol incomes

Former MBLAQ member turned Youtuber Mir spilled the tea on idol profits.

In a video titled 'How Much Did I Earn as an Idol? Honest Income Reveal,' Mir stated that the profits were divided half and half, but that the system was pretty complicated. Like many idols, he was in debt so his contract allowed some more of the burden in earning profits to go towards the company instead of him. He stated that the group got paid once every 3 months and that MBLAQ was quite busy and popular. Mir stated that the first time he got paid, he saw 15 million KRW (~12,400 USD) in his account, which is a significant amount of money.

However, as the group started getting busier and doing variety, Mir didn't receive any money as the group's commission fees on variety shows went straight to the company. However, Mir earned another significant amount of money with the group's album 'Y', pocketing 50 million KRW (~41,963 USD).

