Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens criticize Jeon So Mi's outfit after her recent Instagram update + some express regret at her career after she joined YG's Black Label

Jeon So Mi is definitely navigating some tough waters with netizen reactions in 2019.

The popular idol star and former IOI member recently made an Instagram update with some gorgeous photos of her showing off her lithe figure.

The caption reads: "I'll be here pretending as if I'm stretching while you take some candid shots of me. Awkward."

However, netizens have been criticizing her outfit, stating:

"Wear clothes that suit your age!"

"Please don't dress kids with outfits like that..."

"I really hate those shoes."

Other netizens have been expressing their regret at her career, stating:

"The first idol ever to be outshone by her background dancers."

"Never should've left JYP."

"Why did you go to YG? Your image got worse and the debut song wasn't very good. It seems like things aren't going well."

"You're beautiful without having to do this..."

17

Brown_Cream443 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Why do I click on these "articles"?

foreverwithbp1 pt 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Somi is 18 now and is becoming her own person. she’s far from the innocent little 13 year old you seen when she was in jyp. it’s not anything yg imposes on her lmaooo. i love it Somi keep it up!❤️

