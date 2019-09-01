Flash1stWin trends worldwide after X1's record-breaking first win on 'The Show'

A hashtag to celebrate X1's first win has trended worldwide on Twitter.

On September 1, X1 achieved their first-ever music show win on 'The Show' with debut song "Flash", becoming the fastest boy group to do so. On Twitter, fans of X1 since the days of 'Produce X 101' and beyond celebrated the win by trending #Flash1stWin.

Along with messages about X1's achievements as a group, many posts stated the years it took for some re-debuting members to actually get this first win.

the reason why #FLASH1stWin makes it more special, its bcs:

its seungyoun’s first win after 5 years

wooseok’s first win after 4 years

seungwoo’s first win after 3 years

hangyul’s first win after almost 2 years



they finally recieved and achieved the award they deserve, congrats!! pic.twitter.com/VZ6BZWbnV2 — (@yohansthigh) September 1, 2019

Check out some more fan posts below. Congratulations again to X1!

I'M WHEEZING HANGYUL ACTUALLY NOTICED THE DOHYON DO YOU HAVE A MAP PICTURE IN WHICH HE POINTED OUT TO MINHEE AND DOHYON KSKSKSKSKSKS #Flash1stWin pic.twitter.com/tRoFftcARy — nicole (@seungyounedt) September 1, 2019

This is so cute🥺

Seungyoun was looking up and then dongpyo ask him ‘why? Dont cry!’ And seungyoun replied with a smile ‘im not crying. See’ #Flash1stWin pic.twitter.com/8bPRGftOLz — FLAH (@seunghyonkr) September 1, 2019

you all had a rough journey coming to where you are now but from now on, you will walk on a flower road fly higher X1 @x1members #Flash1stWin pic.twitter.com/8dz5ocequk — pj (@sunshineyoun_) September 1, 2019