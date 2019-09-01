X1 achieves first win since debut on 'The Show'; becomes fastest boy group to do so

X1 has scored their very first win since debut!

On September 1, the 'Produce X 101' project group were named the winners of SBS MTV's 'The Show,' which was recorded as a live concert special in the city of Pohang.

Having debuted only five days before the win, X1 has officially become the boy group with the all-time fastest music show win. The previous record holder was WINNER when they won #1 on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' after only six days with their debut single "Color Ring."

Meanwhile, the special episode, which was hosted by NCT's Jeno and Chenle, ASTRO's Sanha, and Song Yu Vin, will be televised on September 3.

Congratulations to X1 on this major milestone!