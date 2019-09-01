Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

X1 achieves first win since debut on 'The Show'; becomes fastest boy group to do so

X1 has scored their very first win since debut!

On September 1, the 'Produce X 101' project group were named the winners of SBS MTV's 'The Show,' which was recorded as a live concert special in the city of Pohang.

Having debuted only five days before the win, X1 has officially become the boy group with the all-time fastest music show win. The previous record holder was WINNER when they won #1 on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' after only six days with their debut single "Color Ring."

Meanwhile, the special episode, which was hosted by NCT's Jeno and Chenle, ASTRO's Sanha, and Song Yu Vin, will be televised on September 3.

Congratulations to X1 on this major milestone!

TenKan211 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

I thought there was a rule that didn't allow wins during the 1st week of promotions? Congratulations still!

1004butter83 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

So happy for them

For other members this is their first win but for seungwoo and wooseok this may be what they had been wait for a long time. Finally leader got to hold the trophy

