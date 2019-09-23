EXID's Hani to debut as an actress under her real name

EXID's Hani will be starting a new career as an actress under her legal name Ahn Hwee Yeon.

The popular idol star previously appeared in a web drama but will show her acting chops in a small movie titled 'The Adults Don't Know'. It was announced on September 23rd that Hani would be using her real name as an actress and is in the midst of shooting. The movie is set to release at the end of this year or the beginning of 2020.

Hani left her previous label Banana Culture back in May and has been pursuing a variety of activities after taking a break.



