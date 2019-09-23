16

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXID's Hani to debut as an actress under her real name

AKP STAFF

EXID's Hani will be starting a new career as an actress under her legal name Ahn Hwee Yeon

The popular idol star previously appeared in a web drama but will show her acting chops in a small movie titled 'The Adults Don't Know'. It was announced on September 23rd that Hani would be using her real name as an actress and is in the midst of shooting. The movie is set to release at the end of this year or the beginning of 2020.

Hani left her previous label Banana Culture back in May and has been pursuing a variety of activities after taking a break. 

  1. Hani
1 5,845 Share 94% Upvoted

0

Rainbow_Pearls-14 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

can't wait

Share
TWICE
TWICE's "Feel Special" Tops Major Music Charts
3 hours ago   10   5,456
TWICE
TWICE's "Feel Special" Tops Major Music Charts
3 hours ago   10   5,456
ITZY
ITZY's 'ICY' is hot with 90 million views
16 hours ago   2   1,730

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND