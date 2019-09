Many fans are enraged after a controversial headline referred to Park Bom as a sex doll.

The headline in question compares her to a 'real doll', which is a term used to refer to as sex dolls in Korea.

Fans are taking up to Twitter to voice their disapproval using the hashtag #DemonstratingAgainstTheSaleofSexDolls to show their support for Park Bom.

She is a singer

She is a woman

She is a human

Not a doll#RAPEDOLL_OUT_강간인형_전면금지

#리얼돌수입허용판결규탄시위



pic.twitter.com/aXVSxJoLND — miçigoşipo #KimHanbin (@xxi_vp) September 22, 2019

#리얼돌수입허용판결규탄시위 #1



Everyone's defending Park Bom!#RAPEDOLL_OUT_강간인형_전면금지

"This is a hashtag against the creation of sex dolls in Korea!

text in the picture means Park Bom (Korean Idol),feels like a sex-doll"



^send to @dnation_ent#بارك_بوم #ParkBom #박봄 pic.twitter.com/IDlKPqQ49o — PARK BOM (@GlobalParkBom) September 22, 2019

