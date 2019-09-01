Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Dal Shabet to reunite for the first time since 2016

AKP STAFF

Dal Shabet will be coming together for the first time in 3 years.

The girls will be holding a photo exhibition and mini concert from September 29th to October 5th at Seocho's Gallery K. The photo exhibition and mini-concert will be centered around the theme 'Be Ambitious', and will also feature photos from fans.

The mini-concert will be held on the first day of the event, and also on the last day of the event. The girls debuted back in 2011 with "Supa Dupa Diva", and hadn't had promotions togehter since September 2016 with their last album. They are also planning to donate a portion of the profits from the event to held children with cancer.

  1. Dal Shabet
6 3,753 Share 89% Upvoted

2

woohyun_wifey192 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

how i wish i were in korea to witness this

Share

1

oliviasolscott253 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I wish I could be there. They were one of my favorite girl groups.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kassy
Kassy drops her tracklist for 'Rewind'
55 minutes ago   0   270
X1
X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea
22 hours ago   10   10,795

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND