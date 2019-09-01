Dal Shabet to reunite for the first time since 2016

Dal Shabet will be coming together for the first time in 3 years.

The girls will be holding a photo exhibition and mini concert from September 29th to October 5th at Seocho's Gallery K. The photo exhibition and mini-concert will be centered around the theme 'Be Ambitious', and will also feature photos from fans.

The mini-concert will be held on the first day of the event, and also on the last day of the event. The girls debuted back in 2011 with "Supa Dupa Diva", and hadn't had promotions togehter since September 2016 with their last album. They are also planning to donate a portion of the profits from the event to held children with cancer.