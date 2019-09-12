10

Cao Lu is worried that she may not be able to get married

Cao Lu is worried about whether or not she'll get married.

The former idol appeared on the September 12th broadcast of 'Running Karaoke' where she encountered a citizen who left a video message for his wife on broadcast. Cao Lu stated that she "wants to meet a man like that". When the man told her that she too could get married, she stated wistfully "Could I really? I'm worried that I might not be able to get married."

We hope Cao Lu continue to receive happiness and meets the man of her dreams in the near future. 


dru4sf9255 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i also think i wont ever be able to get married

first of all i haven't even met my future husband in person (shoutout to kim mingyu)

every year we still havent met. how can i possibly approach the altar at this rate? 😞

-1

PopAllK-595 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She just wants attention since firestar (or whatever their name was) broke up.

