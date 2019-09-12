Cao Lu is worried that she may not be able to get married

Cao Lu is worried about whether or not she'll get married.

The former idol appeared on the September 12th broadcast of 'Running Karaoke' where she encountered a citizen who left a video message for his wife on broadcast. Cao Lu stated that she "wants to meet a man like that". When the man told her that she too could get married, she stated wistfully "Could I really? I'm worried that I might not be able to get married."

We hope Cao Lu continue to receive happiness and meets the man of her dreams in the near future.





