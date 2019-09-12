Park Bom expresses her shock at her low ranking on 'Queendom' + says her pride was hurt

Park Bom revealed her shock after placing fifth on the first competition of 'Queendom'.

The former 2NE1 member had gone in saying she was going to win first place but unfortunately placed fifth out of sixth. She revealed her shock on the September 12th comeback while preparing for the next competition.

She stated "I thought that maybe I should quit being a singer. I was so shocked. My pride was really hurt. I was thinking that if my 2NE1 girls saw this, they would be sad. I think I need to find out the reason why I'm here."

We hope Park Bom continues to grow and shine and as an artist.