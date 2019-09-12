2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Park Bom expresses her shock at her low ranking on 'Queendom' + says her pride was hurt

Park Bom revealed her shock after placing fifth on the first competition of 'Queendom'.

The former 2NE1 member had gone in saying she was going to win first place but unfortunately placed fifth out of sixth. She revealed her shock on the September 12th comeback while preparing for the next competition.

She stated "I thought that maybe I should quit being a singer. I was so shocked. My pride was really hurt. I was thinking that if my 2NE1 girls saw this, they would be sad. I think I need to find out the reason why I'm here."

We hope Park Bom continues to grow and shine and as an artist. 

dru4sf9241 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

I think there are a lot of people who still want to take cheap shots at her and she shouldn't view that as any problem with her singing

her singing is very good

she'll just have to be stronger than most and prove she wont be easily gotten rid of

also its best to accept that 21 and all those days are over, she cannot compare herself to what she was doing back then. she has turned a new page and now she has to do well in a different way

