BTS's Jin voted idol with best 'everyday clothes' fashion sense in recent poll

BTS's Jin has been named the idol with the best 'everyday clothes' fashion sense in a recent poll run by Korean entertainment site Idol Chart.

The survey ran on the site from September 16 through 22, collecting opinions from 23,395 Korean K-pop fans overall.

Jin won the top spot with 14,495 votes, followed by NU'EST's Minhyun with 8,627 votes, and BLACKPINK's Jennie with 113 votes.

Other honorable mentions included Red Velvet's Seulgi, GOT7's Mark, WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon, DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, and A Pink's Son Na Eun.

Meanwhile, next week's poll will be asking fans which K-pop idol rocks the blonde hair look the best.