JYP politely prevent media from asking Jihyo Kang Daniel-related questions during TWICE's album press event

JYP Entertainment is preventing reporters from asking questions about Kang Daniel and Jihyo's relationship during TWICE's promotional press event for their new album in a move to protect their artist's privacy.





The press showcase for TWICE's eighth mini album 'Feel Special' was held on September 23 KST at Seoul's Yes24 Live Hall. During the event, Jihyo was asked to comment on this comeback being her first since news of her relationship with Kang Daniel was made public.



In that moment, a JYP Entertainment representative stepped in, apologizing while stating that the question was regarding her private life and not about the album nor their comeback promotions.





"We are really sorry, but we will have to pass on questions about the members' private lives and move on," they added.



Jihyo and Kang Daniel's relationship has become a hot press topic since news of their romance was first revealed on August 5.



Meanwhile, 'Feel Special' is set for release on September 23 at 6 PM KST.