Baby V.O.X's Kan Mi Youn showed off her stunning visual in a wedding dress. In a caption, she wrote, "I mean, I wanted you to take a picture of me~kk"





Kan Mi Youn and musical actor Hwang Ba Wool are getting married on November 9 at Dong Soong Church in Seoul. The couple has dated for about three years.



Do you think this might be 'the dress'?