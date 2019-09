MONSTA X has dropped another self-filmed concept music video teaser for their newest release 'Love U'. Check out the clip below! Just like their music video for 'Breathe For You', the video features clips filmed by the members themselves. You can watch the music video for 'Breathe For You' here.

In other news, the group will be performing at 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' in a couple of hours. Will they perform their newest English track 'Love U' tonight? Make sure to check out!