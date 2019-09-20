Bolbbalgan4 win #1 + Performances from September 20th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, ANS debuted with "Boom Boom", TEEN TEEN made their debut with "It's on You', K-Tigers Zero debuted with "Side Kick", and N.Cus debuted with "Super Luv". Seventeen also made a comeback with "Fear", LABOUM returned with "Firework", Dream Catcher came back with "Deja Vu", 3YE returned with "OOM (Out of My Mind)", Jung Dong Ha made a comeback with "What is Love", and Ji Dong Kuk came back with "The way back to you".



As for the winners, X1 and Bolbbalgan4 were the nominees, but it was Bolggalgan4 who took the win with "Workaholic".



Other performers included: EVERGLOW, The Boyz, We Girls, Rocket Punch, VANNER, Hyun Su, Jung Hyo Bean, Girlkind XJR, YJP, and G-reyish.



Watch the performances below!



