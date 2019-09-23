4

Bolbbalgan4, Paul Kim, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the fourth week of September 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of September (September 16 - September 22) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 36,179 Points



2. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 20,011 Points



3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 18,333 Points



4. Punch - "Sometimes" - 16,499 Points



5. Kassy - "Story Of Night Fall" - 11,348 Points



6. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" - 11,123 Points



7. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 10,654 Points



8. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 10,573 Points



9. Whee In - "Goodbye" - 8,690 Points



10. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 8,358 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

