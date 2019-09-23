Netizens spot all the YG artists gathering together for an agency wide meeting + speculate on what it's about

Netizens have spotted all of the YG Entertainment artists gathering at the label's head office location over the weekend.

A recent internet forum post is drawing major attention and buzz after these shots of all the artist cars were seen at YG's head office.

Speculation on the reasons for this meeting are rampant given the latest scandals and controversies surrounding the label. Comments include:

"Are they all gathering to do drugs today?"

"Didn't they say that they would drug test their artists every now and then with the drug kit they purchased?"



"Looks like they could be trying to bury something. Did something happen again?"



"Maybe they're drug testing all their artists today?"

"This honestly looks like a mafia gathering."





What do you think?

