Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens spot all the YG artists gathering together for an agency wide meeting + speculate on what it's about

Netizens have spotted all of the YG Entertainment artists gathering at the label's head office location over the weekend.

A recent internet forum post is drawing major attention and buzz after these shots of all the artist cars were seen at YG's head office. 

Speculation on the reasons for this meeting are rampant given the latest scandals and controversies surrounding the label. Comments include: 

"Are they all gathering to do drugs today?"

"Didn't they say that they would drug test their artists every now and then with the drug kit they purchased?"

"Looks like they could be trying to bury something. Did something happen again?"

"Maybe they're drug testing all their artists today?"

"This honestly looks like a mafia gathering."


What do you think?

Nova_REMIX242 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Before anyone diverts to the drug jokes, it’s most likely because the image of YG Entertainment is some shit right now. A lot of artists’ contracts in the coming years are expiring. Plus, a couple YG artists own stock in YGE. With the fact that YGE needs all the money they can get to pay off this upcoming debt, it’s no wonder that they gather all the artists for one of two reasons:

1) To get them to stay and renew their contracts so their image doesn’t go to shit

2) So that they can get some funds back so they can pay back LVMH

They already had their biggest food chain/pub go out of business. They’ll have to sell off more negative assets like Moonshot, Nonagon, etc.

2

Kkkpopvvv245 pts 18 minutes ago 1
18 minutes ago

I feel bad for the groups and employes who are not thugs it's hard being linked to people who are trash literally human trash when you are not but for the rest who are obviously trash and still in Yg not really...hell its better if YG would go bankrupt it would mean less money for that criminal gang. Never liked Yg they that company always gave off drug,sex,rape level scandal vibe all the time not really surprising when Burning shit happened and all the Bigbagn members scandals. Its just sad that many kids think Yg is cool and their syle is great and in the past they would always defend Yg calling their idols as artists not idols never and would say they are superior. Those kids and fans found Yg cool literally cool is the best word to describe Yg in the past so I am sure that is the reason why they went and auditioned there being full of hope but the harsh truth is that there was always a dark side to the image they sold - clubbing and superiority. For fans of 2ne1 and Bigbang of course young people, they were too naive to see it and you cant blame them. For me the agency was full and is full of manipulators and the manipulated who are not even aware of it and think they are actually a family there when after being used up and the top are bored of them they will trow them under the bus like they did with 2ne1 and how they made Bom look crazy and mentally unstable by ignoring her and giving her false hope during the negotiations when their contracts expired to make the agency look good and professional when they could have called her and handled the situation privately. Bom did hint that she was blocked by Yg and he ignored her messages. He had her phone number everyone there had it nobody cared enough for her after years with her to give her a call and say that the agency is not interested. Yg is trash lowest of the low

