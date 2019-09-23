Sulli stuns in a fall inspired makeup look

Sulli is definitely getting recognition for her crazy visuals.

The popular entertainer uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram showing off her gorgeous features. The light makeup definitely brought attention to her doll-like face and outfit, while the warm brown tones of her hair gave off a lovely autumn vibe.

Netizens have been leaving compliments stating:

"When she really tries, she is definitely the queen of visuals."

"She's not just pretty but ridiculously pretty."

"The light makeup look and the styling make her look more gorgeous than usual."