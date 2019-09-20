2

AOA's Chanmi talks about her diet and reads mean comments on YouTube

On September 20, AOA's Chanmi shared a video of her ranting "I'm about to eat waffles. My appetite increased these days. There are so many things I want to eat." Then in the caption, she wrote, "I was thinking 'I'm so upset that I can't eat though I want to eat so many things'. But then I was thinking the exact same thing last month. I guess I just crave a lot of different things." Fans are worried that she is undereating because of her diet to maintain her slim physique. 

As if she was soothing her fans' worries, she then uploaded her YouTube video doing mukbang and reading mean comments. Check out her video below. 

Chanmi is aging like fine wine. Her maturity really stands out on queendom. I can hardly believe that she's the maknae anymore.

