AB6IX has officially kicked off the teaser schedule for their new album!

On September 23 KST, Brand New Music dropped solo concept photos for the group's leader Lim Young Min. The set consists of four photos in total, each with completely different auras and color themes, and is the first of six sets of photo teasers scheduled for the week.

Meanwhile, AB6IX's comeback album '6IXENSE' is set for release on October 7.

Check out Lim Young Min's concept images below!