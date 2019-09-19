A CEO of an entertainment company under investigation for battery charges

A CEO of an entertainment company is under police investigation for battery charges. It was said three employees of the company were battered in a bar in Gangnam, Seoul.





One of the victims said, "It was pretty much unilateral violence. The CEO beat us about the face and thighs for three hours. We didn't flee the scene or resisted because we didn't want to make matters worse."







Three victims immediately called the cops after the CEO has left the scene and promptly went to the hospital. They were left with a 2-week hospital stay.





On September 17, the victims have finished their part of the interrogation in Gangnam police station. The culprit will be soon interrogated as the police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident. The CEO said he was regretting what he has done under the influence and is willing to cooperate.





Since the incident, three employees have quit their jobs. Meanwhile, the CEO is waiting for the review in front of the corporate committee.

