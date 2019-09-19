Record Label Industry Association of Korea demands an apology from JTBC's 'Sugar Man 2'

Record Label Industry Association of Korea held a press conference demanding an apology from JTBC's 'Sugar Man 2'. On September 19 at 11 AM KST, the association held a press conference on the reality and problems of producing music programs for TV.

The association urged the JTBC production team to publicly apologize about abusing the copyrighted music without properly distributing the copyright profits. It claims that 'Sugar Man 2' team has not paid the dues since January of 2018 when they first had a music distribution contract.

Stay tuned for updates.



