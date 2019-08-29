X1's label reportedly never requested appearances on weekly music shows?

X1's label is reported to have never requested appearances on weekly music shows.



Previous reports revealed the 'Produce x 101' project group would only perform their debut track "Flash" on Mnet's 'M! Countdown', and many have been speculating this was due to the controversy surrounding the show's alleged vote-rigging. X1's reps then stated they were still negotiating the group's music show appearances.



However, MBC's 'Show! Music Core' released the lineup for this week's episode, and X1 were not on the list. One insider stated, "X1 won't be appearing on any of the music shows for the 3 major networks this week. In terms of this week's broadcast, X1's label did not request an appearance. Their appearance for next week has not yet been confirmed. As the producers of all the networks are careful at the moment, they're currently looking over the situation."