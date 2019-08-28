Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

X1's reps respond to reports of music show appearances

AKP STAFF

X1's reps have responded to reports of the group's music show appearances.

On August 28, reports revealed X1 would only be appearing on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' for their debut performance with "Flash", while they would not appear on other major music shows like 'Music Bank', 'Show! Music Core', and 'Inkigayo'. 

A source from the 'Produce x 101' project group has now responded, "We're currently in discussion with broadcast networks," revealing the group's appearances are still being discussed.

X1 are facing issues regarding music show appearances due to the controversy surrounding their vote-rigging allegations. 'Produce' project groups IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE previously performed on major music shows with no issues.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. X1
0 3,405 Share 38% Upvoted
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
1 hour ago   41   33,797
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
1 hour ago   41   33,797
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
1 hour ago   41   33,797

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND