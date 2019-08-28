X1's reps respond to reports of music show appearances

X1's reps have responded to reports of the group's music show appearances.



On August 28, reports revealed X1 would only be appearing on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' for their debut performance with "Flash", while they would not appear on other major music shows like 'Music Bank', 'Show! Music Core', and 'Inkigayo'.



A source from the 'Produce x 101' project group has now responded, "We're currently in discussion with broadcast networks," revealing the group's appearances are still being discussed.



X1 are facing issues regarding music show appearances due to the controversy surrounding their vote-rigging allegations. 'Produce' project groups IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE previously performed on major music shows with no issues.



