Hayoung reveals how she debuted with A Pink after auditioning for SM Entertainment

Hayoung opened up about debuting with A Pink after auditioning for SM Entertainment.



On the August 29th episode of 'Ji Suk Jin's Two O'Clock Date', Hayoung revealed she went for an audition with SM Entertainment before debuting as an A Pink member under Cube Entertainment (now Play M Entertainment). She shared, "My dreams grew watching Girls' Generation. The thought that I want to become a singer became more intense as I listened to their song 'Into the New World'.



Hayoung continued, "That's why I told my parents I wanted to be a singer, and they told me to audition and get accepted. My first audition was at SM Entertainment, where Girls' Generation is. After multiple interviews, a team leader who moved to Cube Entertainment took me along with him, and I debuted with A Pink."





In other news, Hayoung recently made her solo debut with "Don't Make Me Laugh".