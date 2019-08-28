X1 only appearing on 'M! Countdown' for debut performance

X1 will only be appearing on Mnet's 'M! Countdown' for their debut performance week.



On August 28, reports revealed the 'Produce x 101' project group will not be performing their debut track "Flash" on major weekly music shows 'Music Bank', 'Show! Music Core', or 'Inkigayo' as fans hoped. It was previously reported X1 were facing issues appearing on KBS's 'Music Bank' due to the controversy surrounding their vote-rigging allegations, and unlike previous 'Produce' project groups IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE, and it looks to be the case for MBC and SBS's music shows as well.



Fans can expect X1 to hold their debut performance of "Flash" on this week's 'M! Countdown' on August 29 KST.



