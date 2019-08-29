Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 36 minutes ago

VIXX's Ravi lives in luxury by the beach in 'Still Nirvana' MV

VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video for "Still Nirvana" featuring HAON and Xydo!

In the gorgeous MV, Ravi lives in luxury by the beach and finds nirvana next to the ocean waves. "Still Nirvana" is the title track of the VIXX member's 4th mixtape 'Nirvana II'.

Watch Ravi's "Still Nirvana" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.




She_her_her270 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Ravi doing what he does best - refreshing!!!

