WINNER's Kim Jin Woo drops stunning cover photos for his upcoming solo debut single album

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has opened up pre-orders for the physical versions of his upcoming solo debut single album, 'Jinu's Heyday'!

The physical album comes in two unique versions - a 'Soft' version and a 'Bold' version. In a set of contrasting, photobook cover images for both upcoming versions, the visual center of WINNER stuns with his mood and aura.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin Woo's solo debut album is set for release digitally this August 14 at 6 PM KST, followed by the physical album release on August 19. The idol will be promoting with his title track "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho.