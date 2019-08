The boys of NCT Dream have gone for a stylish, skeleton-themed fashion look for their latest vertical video of "BOOM"!

Charming fans with a chic and cool side at times and also playing around or having fun at others, the NCT Dream members complete a vertical video with a much different feel from their original "BOOM" MV.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream recently took home the 1st place trophy on SBS MTV's 'The Show' with "BOOM" from their 3rd mini album, 'We Boom'.