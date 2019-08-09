Singer Park Hyo Shin facing another lawsuit for failing to pay several million won in interior construction fees

Singer Park Hyo Shin is facing another lawsuit for charges of fraud - this time, for failing to interior construction fees amounting to "several ten million won" (10 million won = approximately 8,000 USD).

According to reports, this second lawsuit is a separate lawsuit from his previous fraud suit involving approximately 400 million won (~ 329,000 USD) in luxury "gifts", received with a verbal promise to sign with victim 'A's label.

An entirely different individual from the above mentioned 'A' has filed a lawsuit against Park Hyo Shin with the Yangju Police office back on August 7. 'B' claimed that in 2016, Park Hyo Shin hired 'B' to perform interior construction at a building meant to be used as Park Hyo Shin's own agency. But after seeing the initial constructions completed, Park Hyo Shin allegedly claimed that he was not pleased with the results, and requested adjustments and modifications twice. Afterward, the singer allegedly failed to pay for any of the requested adjustment and modification fees.

'B' additionally claimed that they attempted to receive the unpaid fees from Park Hyo Shin countless times, but after nearly 3 years, they've decided to file an official lawsuit.

Park Hyo Shin's label Glove Entertainment has yet to respond to such allegations.

