Well-known rapper 'Song' booked for harassing & threatening a female at a club

According to news outlets 'YTN' on August 29, a well-known rapper named 'Song' (24) was booked this morning at 5 AM KST for charges of harassment, threatening, etc.

According to Seoul's Mapo Police Office, 'Song' is facing charges for inappropriately harassing a female in her twenties at a club in Seokyo-dong, then stealing her cell phone. He supposedly then threatened her, saying that he would not return her cell phone if she did not come home with him.

Police will summon 'Song' for questioning after hearing the victim's full testimony. Meanwhile, 'Song' is also known as a former contestant on a popular program from 2012.

