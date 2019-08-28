Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Well-known rapper 'Song' booked for harassing & threatening a female at a club

According to news outlets 'YTN' on August 29, a well-known rapper named 'Song' (24) was booked this morning at 5 AM KST for charges of harassment, threatening, etc. 

According to Seoul's Mapo Police Office, 'Song' is facing charges for inappropriately harassing a female in her twenties at a club in Seokyo-dong, then stealing her cell phone. He supposedly then threatened her, saying that he would not return her cell phone if she did not come home with him.  

Police will summon 'Song' for questioning after hearing the victim's full testimony. Meanwhile, 'Song' is also known as a former contestant on a popular program from 2012. 

Idk who he is but I don't think its Mino cuz he is 26 yo (27 yo Korean age) and he showed up in SMTM 4 in 2015. And they should have put him under 'idol' category if its Mino. But who knows. I'm just stating the fact and my opinion.

tbh i was totally thinking song from ikon (especially since hes 24 rn) but the earliest popular program he was on was from 2013 & i remembered hes not a rapper

hmm.. i wonder who it is

