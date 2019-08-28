Kangnam & Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa announce their marriage!

Singer/former M.I.B member Kangnam and former Olympic speed skating medalist Lee Sang Hwa will be tying the knot, after approximately a year of dating!

On August 29, Kangnam's label DMOST Entertainment and Lee Sang Hwa's label BONBOO Ent collectively released an official statement, confirming the couple's marriage.

The statement read, "The two artists have promised marriage through a background of love and loyalty. The wedding ceremony will take place this October 12 at a hotel in Seoul. We ask for your warm congratulations to the two, who will be starting a new leg of their lives, and we also promise to do our best so that they can repay your love and support by showing their good sides."

Previously, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa met on the set of SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' which aired back in September of last year. In March of this year, they went public with their relationship, revealing that they began seeing each other 5~6 months ago. Meanwhile, Japanese native and citizen Kangnam is currently undergoing the process of naturalization, in order to become a Korean citizen.

Congratulations, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa!