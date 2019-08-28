JYPE rep newly confirms Mina successfully completed her portion of MV filming for TWICE's comeback

On the afternoon of August 29, a representative from JYP Entertainment stepped up to confirm to media outlet 'Dispatch' regarding TWICE member Mina's participation in the group's comeback MV.

The JYPE rep stated, "It's true that Mina participated in the comeback MV filming. She relied on the members a lot, but was able to get through her portion of filming." Regarding her condition after her recent anxiety disorder diagnosis, the JYPE rep revealed, "Severe anxiety attacks can occur at any time, sporadically. We cannot confirm Mina's return to promotions until we monitor her condition further."

Meanwhile, the girls of TWICE are expected to make a comeback some time in September.

