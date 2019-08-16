Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

CIX reveal special profile version of 'Movie Star' dance practice

CIX have revealed a special profile version of their "Movie Star" dance practice.

On top of going over their moves, the boys of CIX also give fans special messages written on the palm of their hands. CIX, including former Wanna One member Bae Jin Young, made their debut last month with "Movie Star" and their debut EP album 'Hello'.

Watch CIX's "Movie Star" MV if you missed it here and their dance practice video above!

