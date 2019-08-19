Top 10 bestselling K-Pop debut albums

With so many talented trainees and artists in the K-Pop industry, there are tons of highly anticipated debuts. Among the groups that debut, some groups show especially impressive performance as indicated through their debut album sales. Check out the top ten K-Pop groups who have sold the most copies of their debut album!





10. AB6IX - B:COMPLETE

Fans highly anticipated the debut of AB6IX, which consists of the duo MXM, two WANNA ONE members, and former YG Entertainment trainee Jeon Woong. Following their stellar performance on ‘Produce 101 Season 2,’ the group has sold 163,466 copies of their debut album.

9. TWICE - The Story Begins

The TWICE members participated in a challenging survival show called ‘SIXTEEN’ to be able to debut in JYP’s nine-member girl group. They made their official debut with their EP “The Story Begins,” which features lead single “Like OOH-AHH.” The album has sold 183,632 copies!

8. TXT - The Dream Chapter: Star

TXT’s popularity was no joke even before their debut. As the second Big Hit Entertainment boy group to debut after BTS, TXT was able to sell 189,338 copies of their debut EP. The group showed off their unique youthful charms through the album.

7. BTS - 2 Cool 4 Skool

BTS set themselves apart from other groups at the onset of their debut with the title track “No More Dream.” This song shed light on the social pressures and the harsh Korean school system. BTS’ popularity, and consequently their album sales, continued to rise following their debut. The album has sold 200,484 copies!

6. IZ*ONE - COLOR*IZ (IZ*ONE)

The winning contestants of survival show ‘Produce 48’ made a stellar debut with their album “COLOR*IZ.” The group was able to meet the high expectations of fans and even broke the record for the highest first week sales for a debut album by a girl group. The group has sold 244,084 copies.

5. BLACKPINK - SQUARE UP

BLACKPINK had a very highly anticipated debut as fans had to wait years for the group to be officially announced. Their debut EP consisting of four tracks, with “Ddu-du Ddu-du” as the lead single and “Forever Young” as the second single instantly became popular. In fact, the album has sold 270,787 copies!

4. JYJ - The Beginning

After former members of TVXQ announced that they were forming their own trio JYJ in a separate company, fans were quick to show their support. JYJ’s debut studio album, which features artists like Kanye West and Flowsik, has sold 293,664 copies.

3. NCT - NCT 2018 Empathy

Fans were more than excited when SM Entertainment announced that eighteen members from the different NCT subunits would be joining together to collectively work on a studio album. All of the members, including new members Kun, Jungwoo, and Lucas, showed their talents and sold 361,792 copies.

2. EXO - MAMA

SM Entertainment’s superpower concept interested many K-Pop fans prior to EXO’s debut. With their shocking vocal capabilities and stellar dance moves, EXO was able to sell an impressive 528,460 copies of their debut album alone!

1. WANNA ONE - 1X1=1 (TO BE ONE)

Ever since the release of ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ fans showed interest in the contestants, especially those who made it to the debut lineup for WANNA ONE. When WANNA ONE released their debut album featuring lead track “Energetic,” they were able to take the world by storm, selling 802,045 copies.