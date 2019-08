Former independent trainee Kang Suk Hwa of Mnet's recently ended survival program 'Produce X 101' has signed on with OUI Entertainment!

OUI Entertainment is home to former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestants Kim Dong Han and Jang Dae Hyun, as well as home to the 'Produce X 101's #1 trainee Kim Yo Han of X1. According to OUI, Kang Suk Hwa will begin promoting in a variety of fields including as a singer, plus more.

Best of luck to Kang Suk Hwa in his future endeavors!