Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

The Boyz release the comeback schedule for 'Dreamlike'

The Boyz have released the comeback schedule for their 4th mini-album 'Dreamlike'.

They will begin by releasing image teasers on August 10 and 11. They will then release various trailers and video teasers until the final album and MV release on August 19 at 6 pm KST.

As previously reported, Hwall was only able to barely participate in the album recording due to ankle issues. The Boyz will temporarily promote as 11 members until Hwall is fully healed up.

Check out the comeback schedule below.

