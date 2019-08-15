Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Some netizens believe that Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo hinted at their relationship at the 'Golden Disc Awards'

After netizens found out that Kang Daniel and Jihyo were dating, many of them started to dig into both idol stars' past interactions to find evidence of their relationship. One particular online community post claims that Daniel was hinting at his relationship with Jihyo at the 33rd annual Golden Disc Awards back on January 5.   

The poster claimed that Jihyo changed her seat at the ceremony to sit right behind Daniel. They also claimed that Daniel used a mirror to see Jihyo behind him. 

Some netizens are stating their bitterness while others are saying the scenario seems far fetched, saying:

"Stop writing clickbait articles for attention."

"I guess anyone can be a reporter these days."

"Anyone can see that antis are making up things."

"This is way too far fetched."

What do you think?

choaddison2 pts 27 minutes ago 1
27 minutes ago

omg leave them alone. these ppl who dig, pls get a lifeeeee of your own

Secretninja3121,618 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Honestly can we cool it with the “news” of supposed “hints” of when they started dating? That’s their private life, let it be. A glance at someone’s direction or sitting near someone does NOT mean they’re dating. Him using a mirror to look at her? Lol that’s a bit of a stretch. The point is, they're dating now and they’ve admitted to it, does it matter when they started? Is it really affecting your life when they started dating? There’s more important concerns in the world.

