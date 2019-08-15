BTS songs that sent strong social messages

BTS is well-known for having lyrics that address important issues about mental health, injustice, and more. Check out some of the most powerful messages BTS has shared with fans through their music.

BTS - "So What"

In this song, BTS encourages people to follow their dreams regardless of the difficulties they encounter in everyday life.

In a sigh, lots of worries are hiding

Stop thinking about it, You already know it all

In the middle of the road, in the moment you want to give up

Shout out louder

So what, what, what

BTS - "21st Century Girl"

This song encourages girls to have self-confidence and remember that they deserve to be loved.

Tell them that you’re strong

Tell them you’re enough

Agust D - "The Last

Suga does not hold back as he directly addresses mental illness in this song.

At times I’m scared of myself too

Thanks to the depression that takes over me

And all my self hatred

Min Yoongi is dead already (I killed him)

BTS - "Sea"

In this emotional song, the BTS members explore the unexpected realities of becoming successful.

In the end, we reached the mirage and it became our reality

The scary desert became the ocean with our blood, sweat and tears

But why is there this fear in between the happiness?

Because we know too well that this place is really a desert

BTS - "N.O."

The BTS members use these relatable lyrics to convey the overwhelming expectations adults place on students.

Dream is gone, no time to breathe

School, house and PC room is all we have

We live the same life

And have to become number one

For us it's like a double spy between dream and reality

BTS - "Dope"

The BTS members call out judgmental elders who look down on today’s youth in this song.

The media and adults say we don’t have willpower, condemning us like stocks

Why are they killing us before we can even try

BTS - "Spine Breaker"

In this song, BTS addresses students who demand expensive items from their parents just to be trendy.

The class system of the 21st century is divided into two

Those who have and those who haven’t

Even after seeing your parents’ curved spines, you’re so coldhearted

BTS - "No More Dream"

In this song, BTS calls on the young generation to find their real dreams rather than succumbing to pressures.

Boring same day, every day repeats

Adults and parents tell us the same dream

Future job number one, public officials?

BTS - "Am I Wrong"

BTS emphasizes the importance of being conscious of the things that are happening in society.

Have ears but don’t listen

Have eyes but don’t see

BTS - "Cypher Pt. 4"

In this rap, the members encourage fans to carry on reaching for higher places regardless of negative opinions.

But I can’t be satisfied just being here

I’m climbing up there, high high high

That’s right, my method is different

I take on the road no matter what

Sewing stitch by stitch