Actress Kang Ha Na makes an apology after being criticized for being a disruptive audience member

credit: No Cut News

Actress Kang Ha Na has made a public apology after netizens criticized her for being a disruptive audience member while watching the play 'Pride'.

On August 16 KST, the actress uploaded a letter of apology which reads as follows.





"Hello. I watched a really good show but feel like I need to apologize to the other audience members for laughing at parts where I shouldn't have laughed and making a V sign at the camera when the camera turned to the audience. Regardless of the discomfort that I caused the audience members, I could have disrupted the actors on stage and would like to apologize to them as well. 'Pride' is a play that makes you laugh and cry, as well as having a lot of meaning. I will learn how to be a more mature audience member and reflect deeply. I apologize once again for causing discomfort."



Kang Ha Na watched 'Pride' on August 15 with actors Son Suk Ku, Oh Hye Won, and Choi Yoon Young to support actor Kim Joo Heon. All of them are currently starring in tvN's drama 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days'. However, they came under criticism for behaving disruptively throughout the play. Netizens reacted coldly to the apology, stating:



"No manner or class. You're an actor too."

"They're calling her out when the male actors were the most disruptive."

"This was the worst disruptive behavior I have ever seen. And they're actors too. They came to see their friend but everyone else paid money to enjoy a show."





