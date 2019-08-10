Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Singer Park Hyo Shin's label denies he's facing lawsuit for interior construction fees

Singer Park Hyo Shin's label denied he's facing a lawsuit for interior construction fees.

It was previously reported Park Hyo Shin is facing another lawsuit for fraud for allegedly refusing to pay "several ten million won" (10 million won = approximately 8,000 USD) in interior construction fees. According to the plaintiff, he was hired to work on the interior of Park Hyo Shin's agency in 2016, but the singer did not follow through with payment because he was unsatisfied with the outcome. 

On August 10, Glove Entertainment announced, "Artist Park Hyo Shin and Glove Entertainment have never employed the plaintiff, signed a contract, or received a bill for interior construction as it's been reported. It's completely false," adding they would be taking legal action. 

The Yangju Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, where the fraud complaint was alleged to have been filed, also stated, "We've never heard of this lawsuit against Park Hyo Shin."

This is bizarre. It makes you wonder if this rumor wasn't fabricated to skew public favor against Hyoshin in regard to the other lawsuit.

