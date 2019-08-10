The Rose have dropped their second music video teaser for "Red".
The MV teaser follows the band as they search for something in the dark before finding the perfect stage. "Red" is the band's 3rd single, and it marks their first comeback as a full band in 10 months after their last release 'Dawn'.
The Rose's "Red" drops on August 13 KST.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
16
6
Posted by2 days ago
The Rose search for the perfect stage in 2nd 'Red' MV teaser
The Rose have dropped their second music video teaser for "Red".
0 1,140 Share 73% Upvoted
Log in to comment