Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

6

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

The Rose search for the perfect stage in 2nd 'Red' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

The Rose have dropped their second music video teaser for "Red".

The MV teaser follows the band as they search for something in the dark before finding the perfect stage. "Red" is the band's 3rd single, and it marks their first comeback as a full band in 10 months after their last release 'Dawn'.

The Rose's "Red" drops on August 13 KST.


  1. The Rose
  2. RED
0 1,140 Share 73% Upvoted
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel Moves Out Of His UN Village Home
17 hours ago   28   28,070

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND