Kang Daniel shows appreciation to fans for 'Music Bank' win

Kang Daniel showed appreciation to fans for his 'Music Bank' win with "What are you up to".



On August 9, Kang Daniel thanked fans on Twitter, saying, "I was practicing at my company, and I heard such happy news that I came in to film a video. Firstly, thank you so so much, everyone. Each message of support you send me becomes warm words, and those warm words give me a lot of energy."



He continued, "I'll become a singer who can show you good performances and let you listen to good music in the future. I won't be conceited, and I'll be a person who does my best humbly in my position. Please look after me in the future too. Fighting! Thank you."



Congrats to Kang Daniel!



