Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Kang Daniel shows appreciation to fans for 'Music Bank' win

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel showed appreciation to fans for his 'Music Bank' win with "What are you up to".

On August 9, Kang Daniel thanked fans on Twitter, saying, "I was practicing at my company, and I heard such happy news that I came in to film a video. Firstly, thank you so so much, everyone. Each message of support you send me becomes warm words, and those warm words give me a lot of energy."

He continued, "I'll become a singer who can show you good performances and let you listen to good music in the future. I won't be conceited, and I'll be a person who does my best humbly in my position. Please look after me in the future too. Fighting! Thank you."

Congrats to Kang Daniel!

sandybee3-222 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Not gonna lie he is kinda cute lmfao. The best thing he can do is to continue like nothing happened and not letting those with their negativity get him. It's seems like the majority of fans are still ready to support him, otherwise he wouldn't have won.

I hope he keeps being succsessful and of course don't break up with cute Jihyo, i really fancy them two.

I love seeing Idols being happy. As long as they still give 100% and don't neglect their fans, i'm full in.

Lxcaox81724 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Congrats Kang Daniel on 1st win as a solo artist! No-name fandom understands you care & are genuine with us, hence we continue to support you (in good & difficult times). Fighting!!

.... still hard to believe the Kang puppy in this Twitter clip is the same person as Kang Daddy in KT aura red CF!?!

Kang Daniel
