Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Akdong Musician's Suhyun changes her Youtube channel name after receiving criticism

Akdong Musician's Suhyun is known for having a very successful Youtube channel where she reveals makeup tutorials and shows her daily life. However, she was recently forced to change her channel name after receiving criticism.

Suhyun recently changed her channel name from 'Mochi Peach' to 'Lee Su Hyun'. Mochi is a nickname Suhyun's fans gave her for her pale skin. Given the current tensions between Japan and Korea, many fans have been criticizing her for using the word mochi (Japanese rice cake) in her channel name, stating: 

"Please don't use the word mochi."

"Given the current state of affairs, do you have to use the word mochi?"

"Using the Japanese word 'mochi' isn't cute at all and is distasteful to see." 


It seems like Suhyun listened to the criticism from her subscribers and made the name change shortly after. What do you think of this situation? 

kissmeangelb2uty92 pts 2 days ago 3
2 days ago

Holy shit people need to stop popping hemorrhages, stfu and relax. The most innocent thing and people need to find issues.

37

manupecks (Banned)837 pts 2 days ago 6
2 days ago

If they get so offended by Japanese words, Japanese idols active in Korea promoting their country, and other Japan-related stuff they shoul stop being so double standarded and stop sending Kpop idols to promote and make money in Japan

