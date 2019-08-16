Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Sulli opens up about her attitude towards other people's opinions

AKP STAFF

Sulli opened up about her attitude towards other people's opinions.

Sulli has a reputation of not caring too much what people think, and on the August 16th episode of 'Reply Night', she explained why. Guest John Park expressed, "Personally, I think Sulli is very cool. I'm curious whether she really doesn't care what people think or whether she tries to live that way."

The former f(x) member responded, "I think it'd be really hard to find my own identity if I worry about what others think because you get influenced by so many people. I make an effort, but I really disliked caring what people thought since I was young." She continued, "In the past, I was so tired that I was dancing less energetically during practice. Higher-ups at the company came to see us, and everyone started working hard as they danced when a bit ago they were just going through the motions. I really didn't like that. That's why I just danced gently."

What do you think of Sulli's story?

  1. Sulli
  2. REPLY NIGHT
2 2,214 Share 21% Upvoted

1

dania1994120 pts 37 minutes ago 1
37 minutes ago

i really like her i have nothing against her behavior or anything,, but what she said right there make me angry †hen why did u become a singer when u know what kind of job is that,, like even in a live stage she used to not dance very hard. i don't get it

Share

1 more reply

BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
16 hours ago   20   18,920

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND