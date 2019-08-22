'New Journey To The West' responds to questions of Ahn Jae Hyun's appearance in next season

'New Journey To The West 7' has responded to questions about Ahn Jae Hyun's appearance in the next season.



On August 22, reps of the variety show stated whether Ahn Jae Hyun will be appearing in season 7, "It's something we can't confirm or deny at this time. Nothing, not even the schedule of the show, has been decided as of now."



Ahn Jae Hyun has been a regular cast member of 'New Journey to the West' since the second season of the show in 2016, but it appears his very public divorce controversy with Goo Hye Sun has caused backlash from viewers and fans.



In related news, wedding-themed cosmetics brand Merbliss has cut its ties with endorsement model Ahn Jae Hyun after 2 years.