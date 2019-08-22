EXO's Suho reportedly starring in short film alongside Shin Ha Gyun and Kim Seul Gi

EXO's Suho is reportedly starring in a short film alongside Shin Ha Gyun and Kim Seul Gi.



On August 22, one media outlet reported Suho has been cast in the short film 'Gift' to be directed by Heo Jin Ho, who's known for movies like 'A Good Rain Knows', 'Happiness', and 'April Snow'. The 30-minute film will tell the story of students researching thermal imaging cameras.



'Gift' is expected to start shooting later this month. Stay tuned for updates on the movie and Suho.