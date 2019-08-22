Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Suho reportedly starring in short film alongside Shin Ha Gyun and Kim Seul Gi

AKP STAFF

EXO's Suho is reportedly starring in a short film alongside Shin Ha Gyun and Kim Seul Gi.

On August 22, one media outlet reported Suho has been cast in the short film 'Gift' to be directed by Heo Jin Ho, who's known for movies like 'A Good Rain Knows', 'Happiness', and 'April Snow'. The 30-minute film will tell the story of students researching thermal imaging cameras. 

'Gift' is expected to start shooting later this month. Stay tuned for updates on the movie and Suho.

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
  3. Kim Seul Gi
  4. SHIN HA GYUN
1 1,242 Share 58% Upvoted

0

DG2522,030 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

And we are proud of him!! It's great to watch him grow like this. Student A was great so I can't wait to see more. 💕

Share
BTS, Jimin
7 Female Celebrities who are fan of BTS Jimin
36 minutes ago   1   765
G-reyish
G-reyish comeback with "Kkili Kkili"
38 minutes ago   1   97

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND