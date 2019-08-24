Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kangnam reveals he went on jogging dates with girlfriend Lee Sang Hwa during his diet

On the upcoming August 24 broadcast of KBS2's 'Battle Trip', singers Kangnam and Choi Jung Won will head off on a relaxing vacation trip go Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

While watching a recap of their Mongolia trip in the studio, Kangnam discussed his recent buzz over his transformative diet. He confirmed that he recently lost 15 kg, and thanked his girlfriend and former speed skater Lee Sang Hwa for their "jogging dates", which helped him with the weight loss. 

Kangnam commented, "She works out so hard. We go running all the time. We run at the beginning of our date, and we run at the end of our date." 

You can catch this week's episode of KBS2's 'Battle Trip' on August 24 at 9 PM KST!

It's wonderful he has such a supportive girlfriend, sometimes we all need that little extra push to reach our goals.

