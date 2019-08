5-member rookie idol band ONEWE has returned just 3 months after their debut, with their 2nd single album '2/4'.

The band's comeback title track "Regulus" takes inspiration from the story of 'The Little Prince', written and composed by member Kanghyun. The soft, classic rock genre track contains beautiful lyrics of a singer who dreams of romantic love.

Check out ONEWE's gentle, black and white "Regulus" MV above, and make sure to give their full single album a listen!