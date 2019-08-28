Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

EXO's Chen reportedly making his solo comeback!

According to an exclusive report on August 29, EXO's main vocalist Chen is making his solo comeback, just 6 months after his debut back in April!

Previously, Chen successfully transformed into a solo singer/song-writer with the release of his 1st mini album 'April, and a Flower' and his title track "Beautiful Goodbye". Now, it seems that Chen is gearing up for another hit album soon, with preparations for the release of his 2nd mini album some time in October! 

[UPDATE] Shortly after earlier reports, SM Entertainment has stepped up to confirm that Chen is preparing his solo comeback for October.

Kkkpopvvv120 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

How SM earns clean cash with album sales and with zero expenses

- makes Chen debut but does not promote him clean money outsold 90% of kpop groups with 220k albums for a BALLAD album and 4th best selling SM album this year ZERO PROMOTION

- makes Baekhun debut promotes 3 shows stops him from promoting his album that is the best selling SM album this year to debut him with SuperM and hoping his fans will buy 500K albums for the group too.

-debuts EXO-SC does not promote them they sell more than 90% of kpop groups and are the second best selling SM album this year with 370K albums sales NO PROMO

- sells EXO merch and albums and stupid picture book

- makes Chen make a comeback 6 months later just to pimp up their sales with 0 expenses

With EXO members have sold over 1.5M albums with 0 promotions this year and 3 music shows for Baek and one festival. Meanwhile, SM can't be bothered to use the money to promote the group. Watch SM make EXO make a comeback at the end of the year just to gather 2M albums to brag at the end of the year while still ignoring EXO that is if they give them a comeback what a perfect opportunity to mass stream all the sad breakup songs in Chens albums

Daxel583 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Well damn, bless us with more vocals why don't ya.

Chen said "EXO ain't coming back, here, let me keep y'all covered."

