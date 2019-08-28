EXO's Chen reportedly making his solo comeback!

According to an exclusive report on August 29, EXO's main vocalist Chen is making his solo comeback, just 6 months after his debut back in April!

Previously, Chen successfully transformed into a solo singer/song-writer with the release of his 1st mini album 'April, and a Flower' and his title track "Beautiful Goodbye". Now, it seems that Chen is gearing up for another hit album soon, with preparations for the release of his 2nd mini album some time in October!

[UPDATE] Shortly after earlier reports, SM Entertainment has stepped up to confirm that Chen is preparing his solo comeback for October.

